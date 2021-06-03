Dogeswap (DOGES) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,591.00

Dogeswap (CURRENCY:DOGES) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Dogeswap has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $10,591.00 worth of Dogeswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogeswap coin can now be bought for $120.41 or 0.00318964 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dogeswap has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00066854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.91 or 0.00312355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.17 or 0.00246814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.23 or 0.01134397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,535.46 or 0.99432659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00032755 BTC.

Dogeswap’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Dogeswap’s official Twitter account is @dogeswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogeswap is doge-finance.com

