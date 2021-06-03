Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce sales of $8.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.26 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.30 billion to $34.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.50 billion to $37.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.62. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

