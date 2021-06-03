Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,466,000 after purchasing an additional 255,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

