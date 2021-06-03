Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.49

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.49 and last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1253928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.68.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

