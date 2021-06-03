Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) PT Raised to $71.00 at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Donaldson stock opened at $62.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

