Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.91. 7,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,028. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

Get Donaldson alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.