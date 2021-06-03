Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Donut has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $112,265.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00067243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.73 or 0.00323446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00244016 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.95 or 0.01131797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,623.17 or 0.99969028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00032770 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.