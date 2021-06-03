DopeCoin (DOPE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18,848.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 35.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $591,540.42 and approximately $18,848.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 82.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00494676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

