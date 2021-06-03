DopeCoin (DOPE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $23,445.00

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. DopeCoin has a market cap of $442,423.53 and $23,445.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.94 or 0.00482992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000237 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.