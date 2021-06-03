Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 2,142 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $224.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.25.

