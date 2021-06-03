Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 169.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number stock opened at $112.57 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,878.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

