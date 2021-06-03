Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 2,586 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Barclays boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.86 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

