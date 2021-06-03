Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 278.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $155.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.57. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

