Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,280,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,511,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $58.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

