Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $207.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.16. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $102.36 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

