Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of T opened at $29.61 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

