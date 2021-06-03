Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $201.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

