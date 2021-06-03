Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 427 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Amgen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

