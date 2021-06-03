Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $32.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

NYSE DEI opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.54, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.11. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $36.78.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

