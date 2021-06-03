Dovu (DOV) Trading Down 27% Over Last 7 Days

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Dovu has a total market cap of $13.89 million and $2.33 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00082767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00024643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.52 or 0.01012409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,609.08 or 0.09332478 BTC.

About Dovu

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.