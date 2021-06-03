DoYourTip Hits Market Cap of $565,732.37 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $565,732.37 and $11,101.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00121350 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002383 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.39 or 0.00837508 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official website is doyourtip.io . The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.