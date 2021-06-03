DragonVein Price Reaches $0.0477 on Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $21.61 million and $2.73 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,758.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $711.57 or 0.01835889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00482507 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00058394 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001491 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,082,170 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

