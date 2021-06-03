Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$15.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.50 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.18 and a 1-year high of C$14.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.81.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

