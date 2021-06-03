DREP Trading Down 31.3% This Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00082496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022849 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.70 or 0.01026749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,651.78 or 0.09357298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00093189 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

