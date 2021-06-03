Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Down 2.6%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.03. 145,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 793,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAKOF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

