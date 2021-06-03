DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.79% of DSP Group worth $18,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,092,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,768,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. DSP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $381.33 million, a P/E ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.93.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

