DubaiCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00039252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00031756 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

