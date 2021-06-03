Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00071003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00283913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.84 or 0.00194313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.09 or 0.01189086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,098.33 or 1.00176730 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

