Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Duke Realty worth $58,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 268,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

