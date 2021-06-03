DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

