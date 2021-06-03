Dusk Network (DUSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.69 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $49.06 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01023530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.09 or 0.09416756 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

