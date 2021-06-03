DXdao (DXD) Market Cap Tops $15.57 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $315.68 or 0.00833981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00122673 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002478 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXD is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.