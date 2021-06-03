Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.33.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,089 shares of company stock worth $6,969,174. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 16.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $8,621,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

