Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares in the company, valued at $771,919.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,054,182,000 after buying an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after acquiring an additional 325,431 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $127.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

