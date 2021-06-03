Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 1,083,689 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after buying an additional 227,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $127.79 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

