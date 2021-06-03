eBoost (EBST) Trading Up 20.2% This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and approximately $6,168.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.57 or 0.00485111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00011495 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000239 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

