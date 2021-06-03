eBoost Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,112.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. eBoost has a market cap of $11.02 million and $4,112.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.52 or 0.00494676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011505 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

