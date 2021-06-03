EchoLink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,813.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $56,813.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

