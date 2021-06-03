Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $12.44

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $12.76. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 486 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 285.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,467,000 after acquiring an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,132,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $15,412,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 964,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

