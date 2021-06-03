Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDNMY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
Shares of Edenred stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. Edenred has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.67.
About Edenred
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.
