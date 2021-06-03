Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Editas Medicine worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.