Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Head to Head Survey

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

77.6% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Editas Medicine and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -147.51% -28.42% -20.72% Revolution Medicines -302.67% -24.40% -20.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Editas Medicine and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 4 5 4 0 2.00 Revolution Medicines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.71%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 57.47%. Given Revolution Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Editas Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Editas Medicine has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Revolution Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $90.73 million 26.19 -$115.98 million ($1.98) -17.70 Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 52.36 -$108.16 million ($2.01) -15.24

Revolution Medicines has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine. Editas Medicine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Editas Medicine on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops EDIT-102 for the treatment of Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa 4, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and EDIT-301 to treat sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. In addition, the company is developing gene-edited Natural Killer cell medicines to treat solid tumors; alpha-beta T cells for multiple cancers; and gamma delta T cell therapies to treat cancer, as well as has a early discovery program to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and research collaboration with Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. to develop a therapy to treat a neurological disease, as well as research collaboration with AskBio and collaboration with m BlueRock Therapeutics LP. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.