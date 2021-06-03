EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.09. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 278 shares.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

