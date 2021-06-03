Effect.AI Price Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Effect.AI has a market cap of $11.74 million and $19,147.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0466 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00274928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008896 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00039485 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

