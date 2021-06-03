EFFORCE (WOZX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.71 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. EFFORCE has a market cap of $73.68 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00082737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.45 or 0.01020625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00053674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,655.59 or 0.09387223 BTC.

EFFORCE Profile

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,225,369 coins. EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

EFFORCE Coin Trading

