EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $28.83

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $27.79. EHang shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 29,591 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on EH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get EHang alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 48.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth about $68,524,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth approximately $8,112,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EHang by 574.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,987 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.