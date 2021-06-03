Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $175.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.97. Elastic has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. Elastic’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.