Elbit Systems Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $129.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.84. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $110.69 and a one year high of $151.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.