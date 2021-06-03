Electrum Dark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $90.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $7,825.91 and $90.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.75 or 0.00279182 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.