Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $4.46 on Top Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Elitium has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00011472 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $134.16 million and approximately $728,135.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

